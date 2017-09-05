Netflix's "Narcos" Features Sexy Gay Scene in New Season

Narcos has been one of the most popular series from Netflix. The show centers around the criminal exploits of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and many others like him. The show currently sets in the top 50 television shows on IMDB and has garnered multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations since its premiere in 2015. The new season premiered over the weekend and something happened that we didn't expect: a hot and sexy gay scene.

Kicking things off on the first episode of the new season, we see Cali Cartel don Helmer “Pacho” Herrera (brilliantly played by Alberto Ammann) enter a crowded club. Off the bat, we think the scene will become violent but that couldn't be farther from the truth as he grabs another guy and starts doing a smoking hot tango with him on the dance floor.

After kissing him, he then murders one of his adversaries. So, I guess it did become violent after all. But wow, that kissing scene. Didn't see that coming.

Alberto recently spoke to Complex Magazine about the scene and the expectations from the audience as well as the people who were in it.

“It was a way to show how crazy this guy could be and a little dessert before [the kill],” says actor Alberto Ammann, who has played Pacho since the show’s first season but who didn’t really get to explore his sexuality until now as his part had been smaller in the previous years that concentrated on the take-down of Medellin drug lord, Pablo Escobar.

“When you saw the girls and guys watching the couple dancing and kissing, there’s so much in their looks,” Ammann adds of his dance routine with actor Maurho Jimenez Mora. “Nobody laughs or moves a hair because they know this guy is terrible and very violent and he’s doing this for respect and to shut up everyone.”

Take a look at the scene for yourself here. Were you just as shocked?