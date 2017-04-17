New App Claims To Set Up Gay Sugar Daddies w/ Sugar Babies

If you're looking to find love in a hopeless place, there's an app for that!

GDaddy App is marketing itself as the first gay dating app for Sugar Daddies and Sugar Babies. Goals, right?? (Meh.)

From GDaddyapp.com:

GDaddyapp.com is the first and largest Gay dating sites for Sugar Daddies and Sugar Babies in the world. If you are one of those wealthy and successful men that are seeking a sweet guy who would do anything for them, you will definitely enjoy your time here. This is the place where others can't wait to find you and you are the center of their attention. ... We are a exclusive gay Sugar Daddy and Sugar Baby meeting service created for members who are seeking a new partner for a Sugar Daddy relationship. Maybe you are a successful and at the top of the game as a Gay Sugar Daddy, or maybe you are just an attractive and ambitious man who enjoy the finer aspects of life and want to meet a successful mentor, this is the right place for you.

Let us know how that works out for you, daddies and babes!

(H/T: Queerty)