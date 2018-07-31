Cuba is getting a new gay resort with 248 rooms.

ContraMuro.com reports that the island nation is preparing for the rise of the Rainbow Muthu hotel.

According to JoeMyGod, MGM Mutha Hotels & Resorts has announced that they are working on a “luxurious five-star” hotel that will cater to LGBTQ people and specifically gay men. So far, plans are for the spot to have five restaurants, three bars, a spa, a theater room, and plenty of pool space.

The resort will be located near Cayo Guillermo and is scheduled to open in the first half of 2019, says Forbes Mexico.

That said, more details are being withheld until the Cuban National Assembly votes on reforming the country’s constitution. Depending on how the vote goes, the new constitution could open the door for same-sex marriage.

The process is planned to run from August 13 to November 15, so we’ll hear more details about the resort sometime after that.

h/t: ContraMuro.com, JoeMyGod, Forbes Mexico,