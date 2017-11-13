New Dating App Asks You: "Don't Be A D*ck"

We’ve all felt that rejection at some point in our life. Maybe we are already self-conscious about our weight or the way our hair looks or maybe even our status, but nothing takes the cake quite like coming into contact with prejudice that is disguised as ‘preference’. Sure, we all have types, which is an innate connection to cultural or social norms that have been engrained in us to ‘like’ what we ‘like’. While that’s valid, is it really necessary to give that guy who has taken the time to say hello a big “Get Lost” because he doesn’t meet your standards or criteria in your arsenal demands?

No fats, no femmes, Whites only, no Asians, 25 and under, hairless, negative only—you may be thinking it, but these types of statements create hostility within the LGBTQIA community, further perpetuating stereotypes that so many are working against. If you’re not interested, just ignore, block, swipe left, or try kindly declining before making that one dick move that proves why you are the gem that you are. Preference is one thing, but humiliating or ridiculing others because they don't meet your preferences is a different story.

So if you’re having a hard time with turning down the douche notches, Chappy, a new dating app, may be what you are looking form.

The app seeks to diffuse the disrespect found on dating apps/sites and make the hunt less grueling.

Chappy states:

Introducing The Chappy Pledge, our biggest project since we first launched Chappy. Over the last 10 years, gay dating apps have revolutionised the way our community connects with eachother. Technology has helped us invariably, from meeting likeminded guys just a few feet away, to building networks and making friends in new cities. While these platforms have given us such a convenient space to date and connect, they also provide a screen to hide behind. Sometimes we lose touch of the realities of what we're putting out there. We say things we may not even realise could offend others, and prejudice is disguised as preference. Our incredible and progressive community is pulled backwards in time by anonymous platforms that provide spaces for actions and language that we would never deem acceptable in real life. We did some research into how guys use, view and talk about dating apps and we kind of just thought... Why be a dick to someone when you could just swipe left? We’ve decided it’s about time that guys loved dating again, so we are taking on unsolicited d••• pics and headless torsos to put faces and people back into dating for the gay community. A safe, high-quality platform, Chappy is all about gay guys making connections on their own terms, whatever they are looking for... Whether you’re looking for Mr. Right or Mr. Right Now, Chappy gives you ultimate control. You pick a mood, then we show you the guys who are looking for the same thing as you. Find a match and see what happens!

Check out this video and learn more about the Chappy Pledge. Maybe you’ll be up for, maybe you won’t, but at least don’t be a dick.