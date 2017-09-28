New Details in Death of Rosie O Donnells Ex Wife Michelle Rounds

Earlier this month, Rosie O'Donnell's ex-wife Michelle Rounds was found dead in her home of an apparent suicide on September 11th.

New details of her passing have emerged today. According to Page Six, Michelle was surrounded by multiple pill bottles when her body was found earlier this month.

The bottles from the scene were collected and taken into evidence, the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Page Six on Thursday.

Authorities are not investigating the doctors who prescribed the medications to Rounds.

The autopsy on Rounds' body is complete, but the toxicology reports to determine the cause of death is still pending.

Rosie released this statement at the time of Rounds' death:

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families,” O’Donnell said in a statement to Page Six. “My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista, and their child.”

Condolences go out to her friends and family.