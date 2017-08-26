New Law Would Make LGBT Training Mandator in California For Workplaces

On Friday, California Lawmakers met to discuss the Transgender Work Opportunity Act, which would mandate LGBT training in the workplace.

State Senator, Ricardo Lara, introduce the the bill. It would have three main points:

Include gender identity and sexual orientation training for supervisors.

Require businesses with 50 or more employees to post transgender worker’s rights.

Enroll transgender workers in job training programs.

On the bill, Lara said, ""We've seen numerous stories of people being fired or they just leave because even though California has the strongest anti-discrimination laws, we know they are not being utilized or put into place by our transgender community. Many of them don't even know what their rights are."

The law still needs to be passed by the California State Assembly, before going to the State Senate. All legislation must be passed by Sept. 15 for this year.

H/T: KPBS