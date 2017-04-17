New NYC Gay Bar Facing Discrimination Charges From People Of Color.

New businesses do not need bad press. Unfortunately, ReBar, a fresh from the womb gay bar in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood, is at the center of discrimination allegations after a number of posts claim patrons were being racially profiled by the club's bouncer.

The complaints have become a veritable social media movement, with many threatening to boycott the bar, as well as encouraging others to, with hashtags like #boycottrebar, #rebarsowhite, #rebarnycnotforme.

The Facebook comments from one patron, Ian Alexis, have been shared the most about Rebar.

After catching wind of these disturbing allegations against Rebar NYC, Edugaytion.com decided to reach out to their management for a statement. A self identified manager of Rebar NYC said over the phone: "We have no statement. The situation is not real... We're not going to give it credence at all..." And when asked to expound upon 'the situation': "We do not want to expand upon that. If we did, we would do it online." - edugaytion.com

We understand that patrons were made to feel unwelcome during our opening weekend. That was never our intention.

We invite you to experience REBAR and welcome any feedback. - Rebar Facebook page

Many are speaking of the archaic dress code policies and no hats after a certain hour, seeing pics of opening night with all white crowd present, as well as pics of the all white staff (I thought a couple might be Latino, but I don't want to rock the boat).

Do you think all bars needs to have a mixed staff?

Does a bar in 2017 need to have a dress code shunning things like hats?

Do you think it is the bar's mentality to have less minorities represented?

Have you been racially profiled and not let into a gay bar?

