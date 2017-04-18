New Orleans Cop Spanks Street Performer's Butt At Gay Easter Parade

A New Orleans police officer was certainly in the spirit during the 18th annual Gay Easter Parade through the city's French Quarter!

Here he is playfully smacking the butt of Qween B. Amor, as captured by photographer Chris Granger!

In a completely lighthearted, humorous move an NOPD officer reaches back to gently slap the rear of Qween B. Amor who persisted on backing up and dancing closer and closer to these motorcycle officers who were leading an Easter parade through the French Quarter on Sunday. The crowds lining Royal St. immediately erupted in laughter and applauded the unexpected move by the officer. A fun time was had by all! Photo by Chris Granger @cgranger #onlyinneworleans A post shared by NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune (@nolanews) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

As reported by Times-Picayune:

On Sunday afternoon, a pair of NOPD motorcycle officers had paused on Royal Street behind St. Louis Cathedral to await the lagging procession. Amor said she was suddenly tempted to use one of the motorcycles as a foundation to do some energetic shaking of the posterior, aka twerking. NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune photographer Chris Granger said he had stepped off the sidewalk hoping for a shot as the extravagant performer backed toward the officers. Amor admits that by this time she'd spied the camera and hoped to become a part of the parade's photographic posterity. Granger said that, based on experience, he expected the officers to react with nonchalance, even boredom. He did not anticipate that one of the patrolmen would use a gloved hand to deliver a good-natured swat to Amor's jiggling buttocks. Granger's rapid-fire camera caught the moment in the blazing blue lights of the motorcycles. "It was sort of a loud slap," Granger said. The parade audience, he said, loved it.

We love it too!!

(H/T: Towleroad)