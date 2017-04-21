New Rainbow Font Honors Rainbow Flag Creator Gilbert Baker

Want to type with Pride?? A new font has been created in honor of Gilbert Baker, the creator of the Rainbow Flag!

A press release states:

To honor the memory of Gilbert Baker, NewFest and NYC Pride partnered with Ogilvy & Mather’s design team and created a font inspired by the Rainbow Flag named ‘Gilbert’; “We wanted to create something special that would not just honor Gilbert and his iconic Rainbow Flag but also give the LGBTQ community a fantastic tool to help them create their own banners, posters and signs. People can now raise the Rainbow Flag with every letter they type. By literally embedding the Rainbow Flag into the font we made it possible for everyone around the world to type with pride.”

Ogilvy & Mather partnered with Fontself to leverage cutting-edge color font technologies and produce both a traditional font as well a colorful typeface. “We are all driven by the same passion for self-expression and creativity. Today, we are releasing a preview version of the font and we will iterate based on the feedback of the community. We will also share behind-the-scenes updates so anyone interested in using the font or creating their own version can learn more about color fonts“.

Love it! Download the font here!

(H/T: Kenneth In the 212)