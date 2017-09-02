A New Reality Competition Transports 'Bros' Back To Roman Times

Out of the way, Love Island, there's a new reality competition series heading to British television.

ITV's new show, Bromans, sends couples back in time to ancient Rome, to compete in a series of challenges, wearing nothing but loin cloths, sandals, and the occasional robe.

From ITV:

Eight 21st century lads are to be transported back to the Roman Empire to see if they can cut it as gladiators. Bromans is a brand new 8 x 60 reality game show from Electric Ray which will be broadcast on ITV2 later this year. The handsome boys will fight it out with help from their loving girlfriends. They may have the muscles but do these lads have what it takes to go down in history? Cameras will follow eight modern day couples as they're transported to an ancient world where they'll live and fight like gladiators did 2000 years ago. Along the way there’ll be blood, sweat and tears. However, only the very best will make it through to the Emperor's Games where one of them will emerge victorious and take home the Emperor's gold (which today works out at ‘approximately' £10,000!).

Are you excited to step back into "Broman" times?