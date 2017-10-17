New Study Shows LGBT Couples Are Afraid To Show Affection When Traveling Abroad

When straight couples go on vacation, they don't have to think twice about showing affection. However, the same cannot be said for LGBT couples.

Virgin Holidays recently surveyed customers and found that only 5% of LGBT couples are okay with showing affection while on holiday.

Research uncovered:

one in 10 LGBT+ travellers being threatened with physical violence, a third experiencing discrimination including judgment and ridicule (being stared at, laughed at or verbally abused), and two thirds of LGBT+ travellers even feeling uncomfortable with everyday activities such as applying sunscreen to their partner’s back.

Respondents also said that they it wasn't just other tourist that they received judgment from. A third feared judgment from hotel staff with more than half having their relationship questioned.

Virgin Holidays even partnered with attn: to highlight the problems LGBT couples face when traveling.

Joe Thompson, managing director at Virgin Holidays said,

Holidays should be relaxing, fun and full of adventure. Unfortunately for LGBT+ people this still isn’t always the case. We want everyone to take on the world and that’s why we’re working with one of the biggest issues driven publishers to continue to raise awareness of the issues faced by LGBT+ travelers on holiday, and to work with our partners abroad, to give customers the best experience possible.

In 2016 Virgin Holidays has made a three year plan to be one of the best companies for LGBT travelers.

Have you had any bad experiences traveling abroad with your significant other?