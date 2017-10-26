New Survey Says Two Thirds of People Living With HIV Are Afraid Of Telling Dates Their Status

A new survey found that two thirds of UK people living with HIV (or PLWHIV) are too scared to tell dates about their statuses.

The survey run by biopharmaceutical company Gilead, titled “HIV is: Expectations from Life” interviewed 3,245 adults living with and without HIV.

The results found that 69% of PLWHIV have that fear.

In addition, the results found there is a significantly higher stigma towards PLWHIV in the UK compared to other countries in Europe.

44% of UK respondents say there’s a stigma towards long-term relationships/marriage. Meanwhile, only 25% thought so in Germany, 28% in France, 17% in Spain, and 12% in Italy.

That said, the survey did not explore why these numbers exists.

Perhaps, the change in access to knowledge about HIV and PLWHIV has caused this difference. Maybe a lack of contact with PLWHIV can cause an increase or drop in stigma. Without more research, it’s hard to know.

In addition, the survey found that 31% of people living with HIV expect to be single. The fear to commit or admit status is probably a big factor in this statistic. (But again, no attempt at making connects were made in the actual survey).

The survey also found that people living with HIV also expect to live shorter than people without.

The point of the survey was to gather data and not so much to find connections in that data. That said, the data clearly shows a more negative outlook on life for people living with HIV.