New Uber Ad Has Man Meeting Up With His Long-Time Crush

I've been known to be flirtatious with an Uber driver or two. It's fun and makes the ride enjoyable, well enjoyable for me. Not sure about the driver. He's usually smiling and laughing when I leave.

Make life interesting!

An Uber commercial takes the idea of meeting someone during an Uberpool ride and makes it one of its new commercials.

Based on a real series of tweets by Uber rider AJ Tabangay, watch how he reacted when he ended up in an uberPOOL ride with his crush. Because sometimes, it’s more than just a ride. It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for. Be sure to watch until the end to see his actual tweets! What’s your UberSTORY? Share them on t.uber.com/uberstoriesPH and win Uber credits once yours is featured. #UberSTORIES - Uber Facebook

See if this new ad has you smiling, too.

Now I need to stop being pretentious and ordering UberXL and try Uberpool and possibly find the man of my dreams.

h/t: Uber Facebook