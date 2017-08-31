New Will & Grace Promo Just Released And Our Excitement Builds!

We are only four weeks away from the return of Will & Grace, and the anticipation continues to build and build. This past week, we found out that beloved guest star Minnie Driver will be back to hopefully torture Karen, and today they just released a new promo video ahead of the big premiere!

To play catch up, Will & Grace are still living together, Jack is across the hall, and Karen is still crazy and filthy rich. So, not much has changed. Notable quotes from the promo:

Karen jamming to music on train. Grace: "Karen!" Karen: "What, what honey?" Grace: "What are you listening to?" Karen: "Fox News!"

Will: "In this house, a queen beats a straight every time".

“He’s a man, but he has aged into a lesbian,” says Will while playing Heads Up. “Steven Tyler! Jon Voight! Newt Gingrich!” Grace guesses.

It seems like they are picking up right where they left off. See the full trailer here and get a couple of chuckes in before the show premieres on September 28th!