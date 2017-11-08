New Winter Olympics Ads Spotlights Parents of LGBTQ Youth

We are gearing up for the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea and one company is using that to promote LGBTQ youth and their parents.

Manufacturing conglomerate Procter & Gamble has released an ad ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics titled, “Thank You, Mom.”

As you might imagine, the video shows several moms supporting their LGBTQ children like a boy who wants to be a figure skater and a girl who’s obsessed with female skaters.

In a statement about the commercial Proctor and Gamble said:

“When the world sees differences, a mom sees boundless potential. For the Winter Olympics 2018, we’re honoring a mom’s role in helping her kids overcome the world’s bias. Just imagine what the world could be if we all saw each other through a mom’s loving eyes.” “At P&G we aspire to a world where everyone is equally free to pursue their dreams, no matter who you are, where you come from, who you love, or how you worship.”

Openly gay Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy shared the ad on twitter (after being sponsored of course), and also shared his never-ending love of his mother who has supported him throughout his athletic career.

As he told GLAAD, “It really hit home, having lived through the fears and uncertainty of coming out and how I’d be judged. My mom’s unconditional love and support helped me rise above what others might think and gave me the courage to truly own who I am as I pursue my dreams.”

You can check out the video down below.