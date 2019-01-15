Before Grindr and Scruff, there was the Townhouse. This cozy and classy spot on East 58th Street in New York City has become known as the premiere spot in New York City for those looking to nab an older gentleman.

Paul Galluccio launched the bar on a complete whim. A random moment, hailing a cab, morphed into a business that would last thirty years.

Like the Divine Miss M said in Gypsy, “ya gotta get a gimmick,”Galluccio gave Townhouse its unique old school vibe. Downstairs you will find the standard bar with go-go boys and pop hits, and upstairs in the parlor, Broadway shows being belted out around the piano.

He imposed a strict dress code that has softened in recent years; however, it still remains no shorts, short sleeved shirts, or sneakers.

Good strong cocktails, a loyal staff, and treating customers how Galluccio, himself, expects to be treated was the original formula and it has stuck throughout the years. Says Galluccio, "A key to my success is talking to and listening to what the customers want.” Sometimes, sitting outside with his customers over a cocktail has worked wonders in determining the next step he might take with Townhouse.

One giant step for Galluccio was taking on Lips, NYC’s Drag Queen Show Palace Restaurant & Bar. If you have never experienced Lips, it's a cross between To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory , complete with eye popping shows and a delectably diverse food menu. You'll see some of the most diverse and diva-licious shows ever performed by some of the best divas around including Empress Vizcaya and Ginger Snap!

Galluccio knew he had the experience to help take the business to the next level and that is exactly what he has done. Lips is now a nationwide franchise with locations in Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Chicago, and San Diego.

For his latest act, Galluccio has relocated to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where he is putting the final touches on a brand new LGBTQ nightlife establishment in Hollywood, FL.