Newly-Elected Alabama Senator Doug Jones Has a Smoking Hot Gay Son
Instinct Staff | December 14, 2017
It's been a huge week for Doug Jones, who was elected Alabama's new senator in a super tight race against the awfully disgusting Roy Moore. His win will ensure a ton of great things for his state, and hopefully the country. Oh, and unbeknownst to this writer, he has a super hot gay son as well. Brace yourself, fellas.
His name is Carson Jones. His job is being a (hot) zookeeper. He's adorable, beardy, and has a great smile to boot. He's also (according to his Instagram profile) a "southern gentlemen", sushi eater, gym junkie and adventurer. Sounds good to us!
Congrats on your dad being elected, Carson. And congrats also to you being so gosh darn cute.
