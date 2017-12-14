Newly-Elected Alabama Senator Doug Jones Has a Smoking Hot Gay Son

It's been a huge week for Doug Jones, who was elected Alabama's new senator in a super tight race against the awfully disgusting Roy Moore. His win will ensure a ton of great things for his state, and hopefully the country. Oh, and unbeknownst to this writer, he has a super hot gay son as well. Brace yourself, fellas.

His name is Carson Jones. His job is being a (hot) zookeeper. He's adorable, beardy, and has a great smile to boot. He's also (according to his Instagram profile) a "southern gentlemen", sushi eater, gym junkie and adventurer. Sounds good to us!

Congrats on your dad being elected, Carson. And congrats also to you being so gosh darn cute.

the mountains were calling, and I finally went #gardenofthegods #coloradosprings #mountains #colorado #finallyoutdoors #fall #dapperzookeeper #mountainscape A post shared by Carson Jones (@thedapperzookeeper) on Oct 7, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT