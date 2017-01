CMT and iHeartRadio host Cody Alan recently came out as gay and now he's showing off his boyfriend, occupational therapist Michael Trea Smith, on Instagram!!

We think they make quite the handsome couple; don't you agree?

howdy, partner @treasmith I love you! A photo posted by Cody Alan (@cmtcody) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:21pm PST

overwhelmed with all of the positivity towards my man. thank you all. #loveislove also a #tbt to my sisters bachelorette party A photo posted by Michael Trea Smith (@treasmith) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:12pm PST

A photo posted by Michael Trea Smith (@treasmith) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

A photo posted by Michael Trea Smith (@treasmith) on Dec 16, 2016 at 4:22pm PST

(H/T: Queerty)