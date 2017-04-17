Newlywed Gay Man Says United Forced Him To Abandon His Mobility Device Before His Honeymoon

We can only imagine how devastated he must have felt...

Just days after United apologized for the mistreatment of a passenger who was violently dragged from a flight, a gay man has given an account of his own unfortunate incident with the airline.

Newlywed Trey Harris and his husband were about to embark on a United flight for their honeymoon, when he says he was forced to abandon his mobility device.

Harris said he was pressured to leave the device, even though he followed both United and TSA’s disability policies.

In a post on Medium, he writes:

Last month, @United Airlines made me abandon my previously-approved, DOT & TSA-allowed mobility device. At the gate at Newark Liberty airport. On the way to my honeymoon cruise. I’d done my research before trying to take it. I’d called United’s Special Needs desk well before the flight. I explained: I have spondylitis, a type of autoimmune spinal arthritis. My symptoms vary wildly from day to day but most often I have trouble walking, but can stand okay, so I use a Segway miniPro (@SegwayInc) & cane. They asked about the device’s specs and gave me what sounded like the official OK. The Special Needs desk rep said I could pre-board and place it in the overhead — it easily fits with the steering bar removed, and my husband can lift it. They said they’d annotated my itinerary, and told me to call them back if I had “any trouble boarding.” The United rep then transferred me to the @TSA disability services desk to get the OK from them as well; TSA made a notation and told me who to contact if we had any trouble getting through security. TSA then sent me an email to confirm. We thought everything was taken care of. Boy, were we wrong.

Harry was scheduled to leave on Friday, March 3 for a flight from Newark to San Diego, where he and his husband would embark on a cruise.

When they got to the airport, he checked in, rode the Segway to security, sent it through the X-ray, and proceeded onward to the gate.

At gate call, we were first in line, but they said we had to wait while they “checked on something”. We waited while pre-boarding concluded, but then I told my husband to go ahead and board (we had first-class tickets — it was our honeymoon, remember — so he had boarding priority even without me), in order to save overhead room for the Segway with a bag. I waited as they finished priority boarding and had proceeded through the next couple boarding groups, then the agent said I couldn’t carry it on, and I couldn’t gate check it, because it “wasn’t allowed”. I asked if they’d seen that notation in my itinerary. They said they had, and it indeed showed my prior call. But they said it read: “passenger was advised he would NOT be allowed to board with device, and the device will not have to be checked, provided he can place device in overhead without crew assistance. Transferred passenger to TSA for clearance of device through security.” It seemed obvious that the “not” there was a typo — the rest of the annotation doesn’t make any sense otherwise! I tried to explain that logic to them, but they were unyielding.

Harris then says he contacted the Special Needs desk, who confirmed he could carry the device onto the plane.

In response, the agent said:

“We don’t allow hoverboards, they’re fire risks… We don’t even allow Samsung phones, we definitely won’t allow that.”

Despite his efforts to prove that Segways, unlike hoverboards, are UL certified for fire safety, the manger didn't budge.

Harris explained that the manager then tried to make it TSA’s problem.

“I don’t know why they let you through security, TSA doesn’t allow these.”

Push comes to shove, he was forced to abandon the mobility device at the gate, or risk missing his flight.

In the end, Harris did what he could to enjoy his honeymoon. Although in absence of his mobility device, he and his husband were unable to enjoy land excursions, and while on the boat, felt "humiliated and burdensome."

He writes:

I don’t want to be overly gloomy, or pretend my honeymoon wasn’t any fun at all. The [cruise] was fantastic otherwise, and the staff were extremely helpful.

He adds:

I have no idea how some people heard about it, but strangers frequently stopped me to tell me how distressed they were about what had happened at the airport.

Ultimately, Harris says all he wants from the airline is an apology:

I don’t care if @United compensates me, not even for the scooter rental. An apology would be nice, but I’m not expecting miracles. I’d just like them — or another airline, if they refuse — to assure me I’ll be allowed to bring my mobility device with me the next time I fly.

H/T: Advocate