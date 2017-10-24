Newlywed Milo Yiannopoulos Tells Australians To Vote 'No' To Same-Sex Marriage

Photo: Instagram

In spite of the fact that Milo Yiannopoulos married his boyfriend in Hawaii earlier this month, the controversial 33-year-old political commentator is urging Australians to vote "no" to same-sex marriage.

He told Daily Mail Australia:

"My gut would be to vote against it. "I'm gay and a Catholic. The highest priority for me is making sure no church, no believer anywhere, is required to violate their religious conscience."

He continued:

"I think those things can co-exist perfectly peacefully. I think the state probably should recognise a gay couple who want to commit to one another. "But the paramount consideration is not those gay couples - it is religious freedoms."

Milo said the government isn't, "attempting to 'make gay people's live's better' by legalising same-sex unions."

"It's normally warfare via legislation designed to punish conservatives and people of faith."

He also spoke of the the affect legal same-sex marraige might have on gay culture.

"One of the few advantages of being gay was that you could tumble out of a nightclub at 1am on a Tuesday and no one could have a go at you for it. "But if we're buying into these institutions like marriage, I worry that there will be a deadening effect on gay culture. "So my instinct would be to vote against it and to look at some kind of proposed law that people could read and think about."

Ahead of his upcoming tour, Milo has reportedly been banned from appearing at government owned venues in Western Australia.