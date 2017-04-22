Next & 58th Surgery for "Ken Doll" Not Allowed In US, Not Available In EU.

Would you seek out a surgery if it was not FDA-approved in the United States and not available in Europe? My answer would be yes, if it was to save my life or the life of a loved one. But when it is a vanity surgery, a plastic surgery procedure, the fact that the US and EU don't offer or do not approve of it, would definitely make me think twice.

For 33-year-old Rodrigo Alves, 57 cosmetic surgery procedures just isn’t enough. The man known around the world as the “human ken doll” is now planning his 58th surgery—a risky eye color change procedure that is not available in Europe or the United States. Alves spoke with the DailyMail about his plans to travel to India to permanently change his eye color to ice gray via a controversial eye surgery that use an artificial iris implant made of a thin, flexible, medical-grade silicone called BrightOcular. - newbeauty.com

The eye surgery has been done in countries like Egypt, Mexico, India and Lebanon. Silicone implants are placed inside the eye, just in front of the natural iris. Is it worth the risk of infections, ocular hypertension, glaucoma, iris atrophy, displaced pupils and dry eye, among others? For a twenty minute procedure costing between $5,000 to $10,000, is it worth it?

Alves desires this 58th surgery because he's tired of wearing colored contacts. The hand painted colored lenses, he owns at least 14 colors, are apparently too much of a nuisance and it looks like he's settled on one "natural" color forever, ice gray.

Do we say bravo? YOLO? WTF?

Do we really think he looks like a Ken Doll or is he called that because of all the "plastic" surgery?

h/t: newbeauty.com