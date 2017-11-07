Is The Next Hollywood Executive About To Fall?

Students Call For The Takedown of Bryan Singer!

Since Harvey Weinstein was called out for his allegedly disgusting ways, we’ve seen a domino effect in the City of Angels. Recently, Kevin Spacey came out of the closet as homosexual after his allegations. Now, the latest Hollywood hotshot to be called out with sexual assault allegations…again – and again – and again – is X-Men Director, Bryan Singer. Singer has fallen to many sexual allegations over the years which led to Evan Rachel Wood to release a since-deleted-tweet stating: “Let’s not forget about Brian [sic] Singer either”. Check out some tweets about Singer that have spawned since the Weinstein scandal:

I bet Bryan Singer is having a panic attack right about now. — Harry Cook (@HarryCook) October 30, 2017

#BryanSinger has been accused or called out by Michael Egan (in @anopensecret), @Noahegalvin, @evanrachelwood & Justin C. Smith so far. They all took back and/or deleted everything. Even @YahooEnt, but you can read the cached pages shared by @ZacharySire: https://t.co/YR9sGDQCdx — Adrian Țofei (@AdrianTofei) November 3, 2017

Let us not forget: In 2014, Buzzfeed released an insane expose on Singer and his Hollywood posse hunting for barely legal boys to party with. Aspiring writer, Tommy Johnson, who refused to give his age, stated he had recruited young men to bring to Singer’s Hollywood Hills parties:

“If I meet a young actor who's good-looking or somebody who I think would be, you know, either interesting to Bryan or be interested in Bryan — and most anybody who wants to be in this industry does want to meet people — then I would let [Bryan] know that I've got somebody that he might want to meet. And we would either have a dinner or maybe go to one of his parties or something like that. I think it's very not uncommon for any celebrity — your friends bring people to you. An average night going out to dinner with Bryan is five or six people at Spago and a several-thousand-dollar dinner. I think that people definitely want to be around that. It's fun! Why wouldn't you want to be around somebody who takes you to big restaurants and pays for everything?"

Soak in the following news while you can. According to Forward, strangely enough, articles regarding Singer are being pulled from websites.

According to The Daily Wire, a Twitter user detailed an alleged sexual assault from Singer – only for the tweets and user’s profile – to vanish. Luckily, in some cases, the internet is almost forever, and the tweets were screen shot. Please read these next following tweets from the bottom up:

I've screenshot the tweets of the man who accused him who was bullied off twitter. It would be worth saving and sharing them pic.twitter.com/mCsRnLVbIm — 1-800-SAVE-UR-HOLE (@SpikeGhost) November 3, 2017

Apparently the app only lets u add 1 pic at a time pic.twitter.com/6bKJmAVRP1 — 1-800-SAVE-UR-HOLE (@SpikeGhost) November 3, 2017

Not only are these cryptic tweets of an alleged assault damaging, actress Jessica Chastain is fueling the fire:

Let us not forget https://t.co/0TNDxl8h1Q — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 4, 2017

According to The Daily Beast, Chastain was pressed for what her tweet about Singer meant. She does have a role in the next X-Men film after all. She tells:

“I made a decision very early on to not work with people that I felt abused their positions, and didn’t create a healthy environment for those around them. I actually chose to do X-Men because I’m working with Simon Kinberg, who’s also a first-time filmmaker who I met on The Martian, and is an incredible writer and producer. I actually chose to do X-Men because I’m working with Simon Kinberg, who’s also a first-time filmmaker who I met on The Martian, and is an incredible writer and producer.”

One could assume this is a shakedown of Singer.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter reports the University of Southern California students are petitioning to have Singer’s name removed from the school’s Cinema and Media Studies Division. The petition reads:

“We, the students of the USC School of Cinematic Arts, are formally requesting that Bryan Singer’s name be removed from our Division of Cinema and Media Studies. It is completely unacceptable that this prestigious department within our school still carries the name of Bryan Singer, a man accused multiple times of sexual harassment, assault, and pedophilia. Despite Singer’s philanthropic work for SCA, having his name attached to a division of the School of Cinematic Arts gives the impression that we, both as an institution and as members of the entertainment industry, value his financial contributions over the safety, respect and future of students. It sets a precedent of lenience for sexual criminals and further undermines the visibility and respect that victims of harassment and assault deserve.”

I’m keeping my eyes on this story as it unravels. I don’t know if this will drop like a hot potato by the end of the week or continue for something bigger.