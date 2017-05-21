NHL Player Ryan Getzlaf Fined $10,000 For Anti-Gay Slur During Game

National Hockey League player Ryan Getzlaf of the Anaheim Ducks was fined $10,000 for using an anti-gay slur against an official during a game. (It was revealed that he called the official a "cocksucker.") Getzlaf's salary is $9.25 million a year so this fine is a drop in the bucket.

Getzlaf addressed the slur and the punishment, saying:

“You know, obviously, a situation like that where I’m on the bench by myself, you know, frustration set in,” Getzlaf said after Game 5. “There was obviously some words said — not necessarily directed at anyone in particular. It was just kind of a comment. I’ve got to be a little bit more responsible with the words I choose. Definitely as a father, as somebody that takes a lot of pride in this game and the respect for it, it’s tough to see somebody refer to it as what TSN did [a homophobic slur]. I didn’t mean it in that matter in anyway, and for that to go that route was very disappointing for me.

“I did accept responsibility and I accepted a fine. We talked to the league and I understand that it’s my responsibility to not use vulgar language — period, whether it’s a swear word or whatever it is. We’ve got to be a little bit more respectful of the game, and that’s up to me. I accept that responsibility and will move forward."

When asked if it was something he regretted, Getzlaf responded:

“Well, again, of course. That’s my responsibility is to understand that there’s eyes and ears on us all the time. Fortunately enough nobody heard it. If you can read lips it’s a little bit harder and I apologize for that. That’s a thing that, you know, you won’t hear from me again. I hope I didn’t offend anybody outside the circle that we trust.”

#NHLDucks captain Ryan Getzlaf on the Game 4 incident and tonight's loss. pic.twitter.com/NqOUUrbiaQ — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) May 21, 2017

Thoughts??

(H/T: NNNext)