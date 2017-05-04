Nick Jonas On Brother Joe: 'We Can Be A Hot Brother Duo'
Instinct Staff | May 4, 2017
The question, "Which Jonas brother is the hottest?" might remain open for debate for some time.
Or maybe we can call it a tie?
While attending the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles, Nick Jonas was asked about a sibling rivalry with his brother Joe.
“I don’t know if I can answer that, because either way it’s going to sound weird if I do.
“We both put in our work at the gym. When we’re going to the same gym, it gets a little competitive. Maybe we can just be a hot brother duo instead.”
Yeah, you can be!
H/T: Attitude
