Nick Jonas Reads Naughty, Dirty Tweets From Fans

Photo: Flaunt Magazine

While promoting his new single, "Find You," Nick Jonas stopped by BuzzFeed to read and react to some of the filthiest, dirties tweets he's received from fans.

Writes one person:

"Nick Jonas is literally my daddy..."

Remarked another:

"I want Nick Jonas to **** the absolute **** out of my *******"

Yet another fan writes:

“Nick Jonas could choke me on any holy day.”

Interestingly enough, Nick responded:

“Into choking are we? Makes two of us…”

Tbh, we can relate to many of these tweets.

Watch:

H/T: Attitude