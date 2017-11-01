Ryan Shea's picture

Nick Mascardo Gets Super Cheeky With His Friend

Ryan Shea | November 1, 2017

Andrew Christian model Nick Mascardo's Instagram account should really just be renamed to something along the lines of @thirstrap with some numbers added on, as every photo of him gets sexier and sexier.

Most of the time, he's posing in next to nothing, and has a tendency to show off his incredible booty.  He once again showed his glorious backside off, except this time, he had a buddy with him for added happiness.

Looks like him and Murray Swanby, whose on a new show on E! called What's Happening at the Abbey, took to Hawaii with no clothes on.  Oh... they wore hats.  And sneakers.  Cool.

 

Bottoms up! @murrayswanbyla #nakedhawaii PHOTO CRED @tytybooth @andrewchristianintl #andrewchristian #actrophyboy

A post shared by Nick Mascardo (@nickmasc) on

 

Enjoy the pic.

 

 

