Nick Mascardo Gets Super Wet with Four Studly Friends

Andrew Christian model Nick Mascardo always seems to be somewhere warm and tropical where the rest of us are currently freezing our asses off. Are we jealous? Maybe just a tad.

This time around, he's in Waikiki Beach in Hawaii, except this time he's getting wet with not one, not two, not three, but four other equally gorgeous friends while they get some rays in the sand there.

He's joined by Murray Swanby, who is on the E! program What Happens at the Abbey, fellow model Topher DiMaggio, model and bartender Tyler Booth, engineer and model Matthew O'Reilly (my personal favorite, as a hairy chest always works), and finally good ole' Nick on the end.

So gobble gobble everyone! Hope this photo brings thanks to at least one part of your body.