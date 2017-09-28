Nick Mascardo Goes Naked to The Beach in Hot New Pic (NSFW)

We recently profiled Andrew Christian model Nick Mascardo, as his Instagram page continues to make us quench our thirst as the weather gets cooler. Nick continues to keep with tradition in sending us to the thirst-mobile with his latest "beach" themed photo that leaves little to the imagination.

While taking in some rays, he and his equally as hot friend named Joe Rap (yummy) lay completely naked with nothing but a hat to hide their (probably) wonderful package. Nick's hat is a bit dull, just a hat, where Joe's is colorful with the word FUKD on it. Lovely.

If you are having a slow Thursday, here's hoping this pic (see here) will jumpstart you into your weekend fun. Thanks Nick for keeping us up.