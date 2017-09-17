Nick Mascardo Reveals (Almost) All in New Instagram Photo (NSFW)

Andrew Christian is one of the more popular underwear brands for gay men over the past decade or so, and with that comes a bevy of insanely hot models on their roster who we lovingly gawk at as they squeeze themselves into a tight pair.

One of their most recent superstars (or trophy boys as they say) is Nick Mascardo, who got his Instagram followers all hot and bothered with his sweaty and steamy pic that he posted yesterday on his Instagram page.

He talked on Andrew Christian's website about not figuring out he was gay until two years ago, and his experiences since then regarding coming out of the closet. He's also featured on their series Model Behavior where he appeared in their most recent episode.

He posted this pic yesterday with the caption: Walk in strong, crawl out stronger. It appears he is only wearing a backwards hat. Hmm.

Looks like he's going to be one we are going to keep a good eye on in the upcoming months.