Nico Tortorella Bares His Bottom On Instagram

Bisexual actor Nico Tortorella recently shared a steamy snap of his backside on Instagram.

In the caption he writes:

"i can kiss you and apparently make things better.

i can kick you and make things better still.

i can be a bad you and look cooler.

i can even eat you whole,

fuck you silly,

without shame.

but if im a hard you, or a smart you, im an asshole.

the difference between an ass and a stallion is only in the way you hold yourself. #niconiconico #allofitisyou @oliviersimille #getyourfuckingassout"

While the black and white photo is artfully shot, there's more to Nico's message than mere titillation.

The hashtag "#getyourfuckingassout" is a call to action!

On his Instagram story, Nico implores his fans and followers to take a stand against bigotry, injustice, and hate.

Additionally, Nico is encouraging others to share photos with the viral hashtag #getyourfuckingassout.

"in these trying times of depressive news and just trying to keep our heads above the bullshit. this is fun. this is unity. this is resistance."

Head to Gay Star News to learn more.