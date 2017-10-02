Nico Tortorella Strips Off For A Bath
Instinct Staff | October 2, 2017
Younger star Nico Tortorella looks furry and delicious in beautiful new photographs shot by Olivier Simille.
Over the summer, Nico joined the ladies of The View for a candid discussion on gender and sexual fluidity.
And last month, the 29-year-old actor appeared on Bravo’s digital talk show, Personal Space, where he discussed his polyamorous relationship with fitness and lifestyle entrepreneur Bethany Meyers, whom he has dated for 11 years.
He said:
“I’m not in an open relationship so I can go out and just f— whoever I want.
“For me, it’s more about the ability to emotionally connect with people outside of my primary partner.”
