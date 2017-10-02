Nico Tortorella Strips Off For A Bath

Younger star Nico Tortorella looks furry and delicious in beautiful new photographs shot by Olivier Simille​.

im clean. i promise. @oliviersimille A post shared by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on Sep 29, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

@nicotortorella A post shared by olivier simille (@oliviersimille) on Sep 30, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

@nicotortorella A post shared by olivier simille (@oliviersimille) on Sep 29, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Over the summer, Nico joined the ladies of The View for a candid discussion on gender and sexual fluidity.

And last month, the 29-year-old actor appeared on Bravo’s digital talk show, Personal Space, where he discussed his polyamorous relationship with fitness and lifestyle entrepreneur Bethany Meyers, whom he has dated for 11 years.

He said: