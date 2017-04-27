Nordstrom's "Muddy" Jeans For Men--Yay Or Nay??

Alright guys, what's the verdict? We think we know, but we want to hear you say it.

Nordstrom's "muddy" jeans. Yay or Nay?

The jeans are officially called Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans and are described by Nordstrom as:

Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty.

Oh and they'll only set you back $425! Score.

What's your take on the "fashion" statement?

(H/T: The Daily Beast)