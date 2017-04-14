North Carolina Bill To Deny Same-Sex Marriage Will Not Be Heard

North Carolina Republican's proposed bill to deny same-sex marriage in complete defiance of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling is dead on arrival.

WRAL.com reports:

House Speaker Tim Moore said Wednesday that a bill filed Tuesday that would outlaw same-sex marriage in North Carolina and refuse to recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states was effectively dead. According to House Bill 780, the state would declare that the federal government is not legally authorized to regulate marriage. Therefore, the state's 2012 constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage would remain in effect.

In a statement, Moore shared:

"There are strong constitutional concerns with this legislation given that the U.S. Supreme Court has firmly ruled on the issue," Moore said in a statement. "Therefore, House Bill 780 will be referred to the House Rules Committee and will not be heard."

