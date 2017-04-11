North Carolina House Bill Seeks To Deny Same-Sex Marriage

North Carolina Republicans are apparently attempting defy the U.S. Supreme Court's marriage equality ruling based on a bill introduced to the North Carolina state legislature today, HB780.

BuzzFeed's Dominic Holden tweeted:

JUST IN: Republicans in North Carolina legislature file HB780 to defy Supreme Court's marriage ruling — says same-sex marriages “not valid." pic.twitter.com/qNIwohUVAR — Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) April 11, 2017

Holden also provided this link to the bill's information page.

The Charlotte Observer reports:

House Bill 780 is titled “Uphold Historical Marriage Act,” and is sponsored by some of the House’s most conservative legislators, who frequently file bills that don’t get a hearing because House GOP leaders don’t support the proposals. The bill says that the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage across the country “is null and void in the State of North Carolina.” The bill quotes the Christian Bible and says the ruling “exceeds the authority of the court relative to the decree of Almighty God that ‘a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh’ (Genesis 2:24, ESV) and abrogates the clear meaning and understanding of marriage in all societies throughout prior history.” The bill would order state government to return to the constitutional amendment known as Amendment One, which was approved in a 2012 voter referendum. The bill’s sponsors are Republican Reps. Larry Pittman of Concord, Michael Speciale of New Bern, Carl Ford of Rowan County and Mike Clampitt of Bryson City.

We wonder how the NCAA feels about this considering they recently gave North Carolina their blessing following the faux repeal of HB2?

North Carolina's most conservative Republicans have every intention to continue discriminating against the LGBT community.