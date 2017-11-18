Not Masturbating Gives Men Superpowers? Leaving Junior Be For A Month

Does your nightly routine consist of a self-guided nocturnal emission? Or do you need to start your day with washing a morning release down the shower drain?

What ever your self-help routine, once a day, two times a week, three times on Sunday, could you go cold turkey? Should you?

There are thousands of men who believe that not masturbating may give you superpowers.

Members of NoFappers, some call themselves ‘Fapstronauts,’ say abstaining from not only causing a release with your own actions, but also watching porn or having sex can help men ‘seize control of their sexuality and turn it into superpowers.’

The group of 270,000+ subscribers to NoFap.com are piggybacking on others that have set November as month to cut down on your Vaseline and tissue bill. Who are they following? One group coined 'New Life November' and is geared toward helping users recover from porn addiction. And 'No Nut November' challenges men to quit porn in order to reverse porn-induced sexual dysfunctions, such as erectile dysfunction, anorgasmia, and improve romantic relationships and quality of life.

I wonder how stressed these people will be by the end of November? Doesn't masturbation ease anxiety, stress, aids sleep, and lower the risk of prostate cancer? I know I sleep well every night.

But to stop masturbating and gain ‘superpowers’? No, not like Superman, but these powers have been said to be in the form of a confidence boost, increased sexual interest from others, creativity, being more at ease in social situations, and smoother hands (I added that last one).

Head over to Gay Star News to read more about these fapstronauts and their ‘rebooting’ which supposedly gives them a 'sense of well-being.' GSN talks to Alex, a recovering Grindr addict, Jack, now a daily meditator instead of masturbator, and Chris, a user of a chastity device.

Alex, 32

‘Ever since I stopped going on dating apps, I feel a lot happier. I decided whenever I wanted to jerk off I would study Spanish. Now I’m nearly fluent.’

Jack, 40s

‘It’s difficult to describe how I feel, it’s like I’ve reached a higher plane.'

Chris, 29

Chris regularly locks a cage around his penis, so he is stopped from masturbating or orgasm, and gives the key to his boyfriend.

Brian, 26

‘I actually got inspired to give up jerking off after not drinking for a month,’ he said. 'I thought if I had the will-power to not drink, I could look at other areas of my life which had gotten out of control.'

Or you can head over to NoFap's Reddit group for more info and stories of success.