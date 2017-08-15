NSFW! Big Brother's Mark Jansen Reveals His Large, Meaty, ASSet!

Big Brother's Mark Jansen Reveals His Large, Meaty ASSet!

Jansen Also Talks About Doing Softcore Porn

For almost twenty years, CBS has delivered their audiences with some of the best reality competition shows of all time. Big Brother is treated as one of the greatest for their outrageous competitions, outgoing contestants, and presenting a social experiment which allows you to watch strangers live 24 hours a day.

Each season of the long running series has brought us colorful characters. As viewers, we've been given underdogs, villains, and eye candy.

Amid the current season's controversy involving transphobia, bullying, and racism, we can all agree that Mark Jansen is by far the sexiest contestant. You might have seem me colleagues' post of Jansen's bulge. Well, I'm here to show you Jansen's better side. Trust me, you won't want to miss this! The rest of the post is not safe for work (NSFW), so make sure Shari in the cubicle behind you isn't peeping over.

Jansen has also spoke out regarding doing softcore porn. It's safe to say he's going to be getting a lot more offers once he leaves the game!

Mark said that he was offered $500 to do a softcore porn, but he didn't take it. #BB19 — Big Brother Feedster (@BBFeedster) August 7, 2017

Jansen also had an insane body transformation. Talk about goals!

Fans of the show, or Jansen's rear, have been flaming his current showmance contestant, Elena Davies. She's been telling Jansen to stop showing off his butt to the cameras! Check out this post from a member on the Big Brother message board, Survivor Sucks.

Umm, GO MARK!