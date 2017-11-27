Nude Hockey Player Strolls Office To Celebrate NHL's 100th Birthday

Anaheim Ducks player Ryan Kesler appears "nude" in a new video shared to celebrate the NHL’s 100th birthday.

But it appears not everyone was happy to see the clip on social media.

Created by the Anaheim Ducks, the video shows the hockey player taking a naked stroll around an office, and interacting with other people.

When a male coworker questions the nudity, Kesler says:

"It's the NHL's 100th birthday. I'm celebrating in my birthday suit."

But amid recent high profile allegations of sexual harassment and assault in various industries, some questioned the video's humor.

In turn, the Ducks issued an apology and removed the clip from their social media.

On Twitter, they write:

"Our tweet posted earlier today was meant to be a lighthearted video celebrating the NHL’s 100th birthday. We realize in retrospect the content of the video may have been insensitive and we have removed the video and apologize."

