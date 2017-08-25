Nurse Jackie Star Haaz Sleiman Comes Out As Gay In New Facebook Video
Handsome Lebanese-American actor Haaz Sleiman is perhaps best known for his role on the hit Showtime series, Nurse Jackie.
And in a new video shared to social media, the 41-year-old makes a public declaration about his sexuality.
The clip, he shares, is a response to a recent that found that more LGBTQ Americans were murdered this year, than in the entirety of 2016.
Says Sleimann
“As my response to this study, I am a gay, Muslim, Arab-American man.
“I am a gay, Muslim, Arab-American man. And I’m going to take it even further: Not only am I gay, but I’m also a bottom. Not only am I a bottom, but I’m also a total bottom which means I like it up you know where."
He continues:
“And I say this to all the homophobes living in the United States of America and across the globe... Why not? If you ever come to me, to kill me just because I’m gay, I will destroy you.
“I might be gay and I might be a nice guy, but don’t get it twisted because I will fuck you up.”
Prior to sharing the video, it appears as though Haaz has been hinting at his sexuality for some time...
