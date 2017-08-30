Nurse Jackie's Haaz Sleiman On Being A Gay Muslim, Bottom Shaming, And Dating Anderson Cooper

Lebanese-American actor Haaz Sleiman is beloved for his appearance on the hit Showtime series, Nurse Jackie.

Just last week, the 41-year-old came out as gay in a video shared to social media.

He says:

“As my response to this study, I am a gay, Muslim, Arab-American man. “I am a gay, Muslim, Arab-American man. And I’m going to take it even further: Not only am I gay, but I’m also a bottom. Not only am I a bottom, but I’m also a total bottom which means I like it up you know where."

Now, Unicorn Booty has caught up with Haaz to discuss a myriad of subjects, including life as a gay Muslim, the topic of bottom shaming, and that time he fooled around with Anderson Cooper.

He says:

"I knew I was gay when I was seven years old. I know I was born that way. I spent my whole life hiding. I’m a Lebanese Muslim, growing up in an Arab country. It was not easy for me. I had a very tough childhood. Let’s just say the tone of my life was very dark and very gray. It took life to beat the hell out of me to make me want to come out. I finally realized I am going to either live and thrive or disappear and die."

Regarding the subject of bottom shaming, the actor said:

"Within the [gay] community, bottoms are looked down upon. They are considered less than. There are so many bottoms, and it’s so disrespectful how they are treated. … Bottom shaming is no different than sexism. We don’t take bottoms as seriously. We say, ‘Tops are better.’ And then we eye roll when we hear that someone is a bottom. "We hear that men are more worthy than women, and men are the center of the world. It is the same when it comes to the dynamic between bottoms and tops. It is OK if he is f*cking another man but it’s not if he is being f*cked by another man. I don’t accept this. This is not the world I want to live in."

And as for fooling around with Anderson Cooper?

"We hooked up a few times. Let’s just say I was not for him, he was not for me."

Head to Unicorn Booty for more...