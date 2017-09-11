Nurses Disciplined After Sneaking A Peek At Dying Patient's Sizeable Penis

Photo: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Five nurses who work at Denver Health Medical Center were disciplined after peeking at a dying man's penis.

From The Denver Post:

A tip to Denver7 said the nurses disciplined admired the size of the deceased patient’s genitals and at one point opened a body bag to view parts of the body. A hospital spokesman confirmed details of the incident.

A different nurse heard one of the disciplined nurses make a comment in May that the nurse felt was inappropriate and reported it to hospital staff, Denver Health Medical Center spokesman Josh Rasmussen said.

“Multiple staff members viewed the victim while he was incapacitated, including after he was deceased,” a Denver Police report says. “The complainant, Risk Management for Denver Health, made a mandatory report.”