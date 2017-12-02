NY Play Invites Audience Members To Strip Like It's Male Cast

An Off-Broadway play is inviting its audiences to strip naked in order to join in with the show.

Afterglow at the Davenport Theatre in New York City has announced a special event where audience members can use a free clothes check booth to put their outfits away and enjoy the show all natural.

The play, which is written and directed by S. Asher Gelman, explores gay polyamory and the idea of open relationships between gay men. The story follows a married couple in such a relationship who decide to open themselves up (both figuratively and literally) to a massage therapist.

Or, as the official synopsis goes:

“When a new intimate connection begins to form, all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust as futures are questioned, relationships are shaken, and commitments are challenged.”

And now the play is working with Go Naked to host this special event where audience members can participate in the story by being naked themselves.

The event is only for tomorrow, but those who are interested can always check out Go Naked’s other events.

In addition, if you want to see the show (with your clothes on), the play will be running at the Davenport Theatre until January 14.