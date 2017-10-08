NYC Businesses Run By Gay, Black, And Jewish People Are Getting Threatened With Swastikas

Seven New York City businesses have received threatening letters with the Trump campaign slogan and a swastika.

All of these business were owned by or catered to gay people, black people, and Jewish people.

Each letter sent out to the businesses not only had a swastika and Trump slogan on them, but they also had phrases like “Christian Identity is Back,” and “Juden Raus” meaning “Jews out.”

Weiss Bakery in Brooklyn was the first business to bring the letter to the attention of the authorities by talking to New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind.

Landmark Brooklyn business threatened; I've contacted NYPD bias unit. We take hate crimes VERY seriously here. https://t.co/VfzXw8AZqQ pic.twitter.com/lXKvlJlqN7 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) October 3, 2017

“In light of what’s going on the world, all threats must be taken very seriously,” said Hikind in a Facebook post. “We’re not waiting for an incident before addressing a threat.

“Fortunately, our community and myself have an excellent relationship with law enforcement—and the NYPD is the best there is at addressing criminal activity." “Hate crimes are serious matters. This threat against one of our community’s beloved establishments, which used the U.S. mail, is absolutely a hate crime." “It’s sad that we live in a time when such disgusting things are said about various races, including the Jews, but we will certainly take these matters seriously when they arise and act swiftly and responsibly, in tandem with the police, to make sure our community members are safe and protected.”

The police are investigating the letters to find out the people behind them, but in the meantime Hikind has told people to report to their local precinct if they receive a similar letter.