Nyle DiMarco Calls Out Trump In ASL

Sexually fluid deaf model Nyle DiMarco is teaching the world how to use American Sign Language to say a power phrase “Impeach Trump”.

The model/actor and winner of Dancing With The Stars has been a positive icon for both the deaf and LGBT communities. And now, in this political climate, Nyle is showing that being deaf is no excuse for keeping quiet.

Here is Nyle’s lesson in sign language:

Trump is a racist and white supremacist who stands with neo-nazi.#ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/GhLMitZquc — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) August 15, 2017

With those piercing blue eyes, I don’t think I’d have a hard time learning how to sign.