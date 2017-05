America's Next Top Model and Dancing With The Stars winner Nyle DiMarco has chastised Jamie Foxx for making up sign language as a joke during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Nyle tweeted:

.@iamjamiefoxx, It is straight up disrespectful to make up sign language. Everything is in gibberish. pic.twitter.com/X5AHkusq3o — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) May 27, 2017

@iamjamiefoxx Also- @jimmyfallon @FallonTonight how was this allowed? Where's the cultural sensitivity. Not comedy when you make fun of others. — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) May 27, 2017

Nyle later tweeted this official response:

My response to Jamie Foxx making up sign language on Fallon Tonight with @jimmyfallon. pic.twitter.com/GpDN8iB9xL — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) May 27, 2017

(H/T: Attitude)