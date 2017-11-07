Nyle DiMarco Flexes In His Undies, Shares Gym Selfie

Nyle DiMarco continues to inspire our thirst with a recent Instagram snap and video.

Quickie at the gym A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on Nov 2, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Have a great day everybody! A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on Oct 30, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

And while Nyle doesn't mind showing a bit of skin, he's doesn't necessarily want unsolicited nude photos from his fans and followers.

Recently, he told Attitude:

“People send me nude photographs in direct messages, they DM me photos and I’m like ‘what?’ I barely even respond to any of those, but yes, they are pretty explicit."

Nyle, who was recently named Attitude's "Man of the Year," also spoke ot the magazine about his ideal man.

And in case you missed it, while in London, DiMarco met up with hunk math teacher-turned-model Pietro Boselli.