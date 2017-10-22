Nyle DiMarco Poses NAKED with a Snake! (NSFW-ish)

Many of us gays have been lusting after America's Next Top Model AND Dancing With The Stars winner Nyle DiMarco for a couple of years now. This yearning has been spurned thanks to a recent interview he did where he discusses who his ideal guy is. I'm right here, Nyle.

Nyle has posted so many jaw-dropping and thirst-quenching photos over the years, however his latest might just be his best. He did a shoot with Attitude Magazine and photographer YuTsai that shows the gorgeous hunk lying naked on the floor with a huge snack crawling on his back.

He captioned the pic with, "yes that is a REAL SNAKE! I admit I was afraid at first." I'm sure many of us would've been happy to wrangle that snake... and the animal kind too. Hehe. Check out the steamy photo here.