Nyle DiMarco Poses NAKED with a Snake! (NSFW-ish)

Ryan Shea | October 22, 2017

Many of us gays have been lusting after America's Next Top Model AND Dancing With The Stars winner Nyle DiMarco for a couple of years now.  This yearning has been spurned thanks to a recent interview he did where he discusses who his ideal guy is.  I'm right here, Nyle. 

Nyle has posted so many jaw-dropping and thirst-quenching photos over the years, however his latest might just be his best.  He did a shoot with Attitude Magazine and photographer YuTsai that shows the gorgeous hunk lying naked on the floor with a huge snack crawling on his back.

He captioned the pic with, "yes that is a REAL SNAKE! I admit I was afraid at first."  I'm sure many of us would've been happy to wrangle that snake... and the animal kind too.  Hehe.  Check out the steamy photo here

