Nyle DiMarco Poses Nude For 'Attitude' Magazine

Photos: Yu Tsai for Attitude

Nyle DiMarco has nothing but a python to keep him warm in this seductive new shoot for Attitude magazine.

The America's Next Top Model and Dancing With The Stars winner was named the Attitude's "Man of the Year" in an awards ceremony held in London last week.

DiMarco also appears on the cover of the magazine's November issue.

Have a peek at the NSFW photo:

In the issue, the handsome 28-year-old talks about his ideal man.

And in case you missed it, while in London, DiMarco met up with hunk math teacher-turned-model Pietro Boselli.