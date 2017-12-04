Nyle DiMarco Receives Major Backlash for Taylor Swift Tweet

Nyle DiMarco, who got a ton of likes and happy emojis over the weekend due to his naked photo shoot that he posted on his Instagram, is sort of getting the opposite with a tweet that he sent which sort of shades pop singer Taylor Swift depending on how you look at it.

A popular thread that went out on social media in early November was a photo of Taylor from her video "Look What You Made Me Do," asking the question "Name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift."

Name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/AkSyQBUIME — Nutella (@xnulz) November 10, 2017

Nyle, who is a deaf individual, responded to that question and gave an answer detailing what his deaf grandfather went through in his younger years.

My Deaf grandpa who built US Navy aircrafts. At the time Deaf people were considered dumb. Not only did my grandpa prove them wrong, but he was the best and became the Leader. https://t.co/vVKm9o8xbP — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) December 3, 2017

A lot of handles accused him of putting out a sexist tweet that also insulted deaf individuals.

I thought you were better than this Nyle :/ regardless of her privilege, knocking a woman down as a man is pretty fucked up :/ — grammy nominated hardcore punk band code orange (@heyheywillwill) December 3, 2017

I've reported yr tweet for maligning deaf people. How on earth can u write such venomous tweet for someone who's inspiration for millions of deaf ppl. Shame on u — Sahil Prasad (@laxmi407) December 4, 2017

Others saw him as simply making a beautiful tribute to his grandfather.

my gf also was deaf and he owned restaurants in the 30'- 80's he also owned a machine shop and did work for Boeing airplanes. i have five deaf ppl in my fam i get it — dorkface5 (@dorkface5) December 3, 2017

My deaf great grandpa did a lot of the city's water and pipe installation back in the 30's. — thenceforths (@thenceforth_) December 3, 2017

Do you think Taylor's fans took his answer way out of line?