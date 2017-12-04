Ryan Shea's picture

Nyle DiMarco Receives Major Backlash for Taylor Swift Tweet

Ryan Shea | December 4, 2017

Nyle DiMarco, who got a ton of likes and happy emojis over the weekend due to his naked photo shoot that he posted on his Instagram, is sort of getting the opposite with a tweet that he sent which sort of shades pop singer Taylor Swift depending on how you look at it.

A popular thread that went out on social media in early November was a photo of Taylor from her video "Look What You Made Me Do," asking the question "Name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift."

Nyle, who is a deaf individual, responded to that question and gave an answer detailing what his deaf grandfather went through in his younger years.

A lot of handles accused him of putting out a sexist tweet that also insulted deaf individuals.

Others saw him as simply making a beautiful tribute to his grandfather.

Do you think Taylor's fans took his answer way out of line? 

 

 

