Oakland A's Outfielder Gets Two-Game Ban After Anti-Gay Slur
Matt Joyce, outfielder for the Oakland Athletics, has been put on a two-game ban after shouting an anti-gay slur to a fan who yelled at him as he entered the dugout. After hitting a hard grounder during the eighth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels, first baseman CJ Cron stopped the ball, which ignited a verbal feud between Joyce and Cron.
Joyce told the Associated Press:
It’s just one of those things that fans kind of get into the game. Obviously, we’re pretty frustrated on our side and I had just hit a ball hard and had Cron make a good play. I was walking back to the dugout and just had a fan yell some vulgar and obscene words. For me it just wasn’t the right time to say some stuff like that. I fired back and obviously as soon as you fire back you regret saying anything, because it’s just not worth it. I was walking back to the dugout and just had a fan yell some vulgar and obscene words. For me it just wasn’t the right time to say some stuff like that. I fired back and obviously as soon as you fire back you regret saying anything, because it’s just not worth it.
Joyce has since received a two-game ban by Major League Baseball. His lost salary of $54,000 during the two games will be donated to PFLAG, in solidarity with the LGBT community.
Joyce has also issued public apologies and has even taken to Twitter to demonstrate his regret in using the anti-gay speech.
That’ll teach him to be an Oakland A—hole.
