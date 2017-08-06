Oakland A's Outfielder Gets Two-Game Ban After Anti-Gay Slur

Matt Joyce, outfielder for the Oakland Athletics, has been put on a two-game ban after shouting an anti-gay slur to a fan who yelled at him as he entered the dugout. After hitting a hard grounder during the eighth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels, first baseman CJ Cron stopped the ball, which ignited a verbal feud between Joyce and Cron.

Joyce told the Associated Press:

It’s just one of those things that fans kind of get into the game. Obviously, we’re pretty frustrated on our side and I had just hit a ball hard and had Cron make a good play. I was walking back to the dugout and just had a fan yell some vulgar and obscene words. For me it just wasn’t the right time to say some stuff like that. I fired back and obviously as soon as you fire back you regret saying anything, because it’s just not worth it. I was walking back to the dugout and just had a fan yell some vulgar and obscene words. For me it just wasn’t the right time to say some stuff like that. I fired back and obviously as soon as you fire back you regret saying anything, because it’s just not worth it.

Joyce has since received a two-game ban by Major League Baseball. His lost salary of $54,000 during the two games will be donated to PFLAG, in solidarity with the LGBT community.

Joyce has also issued public apologies and has even taken to Twitter to demonstrate his regret in using the anti-gay speech.

1/ In regard to last night's incident, I first and foremost want to sincerely apologize to the fans, the Oakland A's, MLB and the most — Matthew Joyce (@sweetswingin20) August 5, 2017

2/ importantly the LGBTQ community for my comments and actions. A fan yelled vulgar and obscene words about me and my family and I let my — Matthew Joyce (@sweetswingin20) August 5, 2017

3/ frustrations and emotions get the better of me. I am beyond sorry for the inappropriate language that I used and understand and agree — Matthew Joyce (@sweetswingin20) August 5, 2017

4/ that those words should NEVER come out of someone's mouth no matter the situation. Anyone who knows me will tell you that incident it is — Matthew Joyce (@sweetswingin20) August 5, 2017

5/ not reflective of me as a person, how I treat others, how I live my life and that those hurtful words are not my views. I fully support — Matthew Joyce (@sweetswingin20) August 5, 2017

6/ and hope to help the LGBTQ community with their efforts in being treated fairly and intend to let my actions speak louder than anything — Matthew Joyce (@sweetswingin20) August 5, 2017

7/ more that can be said about this truly regrettable moment. — Matthew Joyce (@sweetswingin20) August 5, 2017

