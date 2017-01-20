Obamas Are Heading To Palm Springs w/ Their Gay Friends

The Obama family is headed to Palm Springs, California this afternoon where they'll begin post-White House celebrating with a pair of gay friends!

Can we come?!

TMZ reports:

The Obamas will be unpacking their suitcases late Friday at the abode of outgoing US ambassador to Spain James Costos and his husband -- an interior designer -- Michael Smith, who's been the WH's decorator since '08. The house is in Rancho Mirage, near Palm Springs, inside the Thunderbird Heights gated community ... perched at the top of the development and spread over 8 acres. It's been completely gutted and renovated since 2011 ... and looks brand spanking new. The Obamas have stayed at James and Michael's home 4 times prior to this visit.

This is the pair hosting the former First Family.

A photo posted by James Costos (@theserranopost) on Aug 15, 2016 at 7:15am PDT

Enjoy your vacation, Obamas! You've earned it.

